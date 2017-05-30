1957 de Havilland DHC-3 Otter visits Seward

Seward is home to sea otters and river otters. Today I saw a de Havilland Otter as it flew past the snowy peaks on the east side of the bay. The unusual bright red plane with a yellow stripe was equipped with skis for snow landings. The Otter is owned by the famous Ultima Thule Lodge based in Chitna in the heart of the Wrangell-St Elias mountains. Seward is a bit out of its home range, so it was quite a treat to see one of the world’s premier bush planes flying here.

Carol Griswold

