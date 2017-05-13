13th Annual RESURRECTION BAY Beach &Watershed Cleanup
Saturday May 20, 2017
Come help clean up Resurrection Bay beaches and it’s watershed! Boat transportation will be provided to outer beaches, weather permitting.
For more information (including past videos), please visit the RBCA website: www.rbca-alaska.org
Please email the cleanup organizer Tim Johnson at johnsonkeagle@arctic.net to sign up for a Watershed/beach crew.
