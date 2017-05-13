13th Annual RESURRECTION BAY Beach &Watershed Cleanup

Saturday May 20, 2017

Come help clean up Resurrection Bay beaches and it’s watershed! Boat transportation will be provided to outer beaches, weather permitting.

For more information (including past videos), please visit the RBCA website: www.rbca-alaska.org

Please email the cleanup organizer Tim Johnson at johnsonkeagle@arctic.net to sign up for a Watershed/beach crew.