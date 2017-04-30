Summer Reading Program Kick-Off Party

Join us at the Seward Community Library & Museum for the Summer Reading Program for preschool and elementary school students. This year’s theme is BUILD A BETTER WORLD. Families are invited to the annual Kick-Off Party on Saturday, May 27th from 1:00PM- 3:00PM for free food & fun! Register for the Summer Reading Program and enjoy taco wraps in the Downstairs Community Room. This program provides a fun way to include reading and related activities in summer family time, and helps children maintain and improve reading skills.

Other special youth programs at the Library Museum include:

• The Sleeping Beauty performed by Stevens Puppets on Tuesday, June 13th, at 10:00 AM

• Family Movie Nights at 5:00PM on Thursday, June 8th, June 22nd, July 13th, and July 27th

• Lego Club Wednesdays at 4:00PM

• Closing Celebration Saturday, August 5th at 2:00PM

Middle & high school students can participate in a Teen Summer Reading Raffle that includes fun prizes throughout the summer and a grand prize drawing for a $200 Amazon gift card. Every book read during the program equals one raffle ticket entry. Teens who visit the Library on May 27th will get an automatic entry in the drawing.

All programs are free of charge. Special thanks to the Seward Community Library Association for helping us sponsor the Summer Reading Program. For more information contact the Library at 224-4082.