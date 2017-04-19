Social Security Disability Presentation Coming

Wednesday, April 26th, 12:00pm-2:00pm upstairs at the Seward Community Library. Bring your questions!

APRIL TOPIC: UNDERSTANDING SOCIAL SECURITY DISABILITY.

This is an interactive O.W.L. (Online Web Learning) program intended to inform and provide discussion with the local community in Social Security matters and the program will be offered monthly on the 4th Wednesday of the month through May hosted by Robin Schmidt, Social Security Public Affairs Specialist for Alaska.

Coming topic in May:

May 24: UNDERSTANDING SUPPLEMENTAL SECURITY INCOME (SSI)