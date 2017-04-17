Arts, Education

SMS Art: Eyes

by blwaggoner

The eye is the window to the middle schoolers soul… 🙂 We studied and practiced drawing the human eye.  The assignment was to draw an eye using oil pastel and chalk on black paper and to make something unique about it.  Here they are, awesome job SMS Art students!

IMG_9559

Jared Dean

IMG_9560

Mikya Wallace

IMG_9561

Lydia Jacoby

IMG_9562

Ryker Bradford

IMG_9563

Colt Ogle

IMG_9564

Marcus Lastimosa

hettick

Nicole Hettick

IMG_9565

Jacob Wendt

IMG_9582

Emily Unrein

IMG_9599

Linda Jack

IMG_9600

Mary Withrow

IMG_9744

Lucy Hankins

