SMS Art: Eyes

The eye is the window to the middle schoolers soul… 🙂 We studied and practiced drawing the human eye. The assignment was to draw an eye using oil pastel and chalk on black paper and to make something unique about it. Here they are, awesome job SMS Art students!
Jared Dean
Mikya Wallace
Lydia Jacoby
Ryker Bradford
Colt Ogle
Marcus Lastimosa
Nicole Hettick
Jacob Wendt
Emily Unrein
Linda Jack
Mary Withrow
Lucy Hankins
