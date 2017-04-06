Seward/Bear Creek Flood Service Area Work Session April 17th

The Seward/Bear Creek Flood Service Area board will hold a work session Monday, April 17th at 6:00 pm at the KPB Seward Annex office in Sea View Plaza at 302 Railway Ave, Suite 122. Public is welcomed. The work session topic will be State DNR Site Specific Mitigation Plan for Sawmill Creek. For more information contact the SBCFSA Office at 302 Railway Ave, Suite 123, 9 am – 3 pm, Monday– Thursday.

