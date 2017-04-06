Announcements, KPB

Seward/Bear Creek Flood Service Area Work Session April 17th

by SCN Editor

The Seward/Bear Creek Flood Service Area board will hold a work session Monday, April 17th at 6:00 pm at the KPB Seward Annex office in Sea View Plaza at 302 Railway Ave, Suite 122. Public is welcomed. The work session topic will be State DNR Site Specific Mitigation Plan for Sawmill Creek. For more information contact the SBCFSA Office at 302 Railway Ave, Suite 123, 9 am – 3 pm, MondayThursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Post Views: 166
Author: SCN EditorThe Seward City News Editor publishes information sent from third parties. Information published is not sourced by Seward City News unless otherwise noted. Email: editor@sewardcitynews.com

Comments

Please review our comment policy. Select one of the three options below to comment.

Leave a Comment