Seward/Bear Creek Flood Service Area Board Meeting Monday May 1st

The Seward/Bear Creek Flood Service Area board will hold a regular meeting at 6:00 pm, Monday, May 1st. The meeting agenda can be viewed on the website at www.kpb.us/service-areas/ sbcfsa/sbcfsa-meetings. The meeting will be held at the KPB Seward Office in Sea View Plaza, 302 Railway Ave, Suite 122. Public is welcomed.

