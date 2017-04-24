Seward/Bear Creek Flood Service Area Board Meeting Monday May 1st

The Seward/Bear Creek Flood Service Area board will hold a regular meeting at 6:00 pm, Monday, May 1st. The meeting agenda can be viewed on the website at www.kpb.us/service-areas/
