Seward Rotary Plans Kentucky Derby-themed Event

Seward Rotary Club is bringing back the popular Kentucky Derby Dinner, Auction and Raffle. The event will take place on Saturday, May 6th at Seward Brewing Company starting at 6PM. The event includes horse race betting, live and silent auctions, a costume contest, and our annual “backwards” raffle for a warm weather cruise for two from Holland America. Funds raised at this event will help fund all Rotary’s programs including Youth Exchange, Coats for Kids, Thanksgiving and Christmas Dinner Baskets, Breakfast with Santa, Shelter Box, the Dictionary Project and more!

Tickets available here!

Tickets are $35 and include dinner, cruise raffle tickets are available separately for $50, and can be purchased from any Rotarian, or call Lori Draper at 907-201-1872.