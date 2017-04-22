Seward Parks and Rec Bulletin

Volunteers needed for Pink Cheeks Triathlon. Registration, Traffic Control, Lap Timers, Finish line and more. Please sign up at Runsignup.com and search Pink Cheeks. Click on volunteer and pick a spot. We welcome responsible volunteers 12 and over. Call Josie at 224-5472 for more information.

The 31st annual Diaper Derby was held at AVTEC Gym on Saturday April 15th. We have 9 babies registered for the fun event. All of our babies were winners. Some of the categories included Happiest baby, Elmer Fudd award (baldest) won by Kodi Ivy, Best Dressed girl 0-12 mo Hadley Harris and 13-24mo. Bailey Lunardi. Our floor events included Creeper race won by Lynx McClure and Crawler race won by Rory Groom. The Royalty for this event was chosen by the participants’ families and the audience with Charlie Kinney as the King and our Queens Bailey Lunardi and Hadley Harris. Thank you to all the families for participating. Sponsors for this event were Seward Parks and Recreation and The TYC Teen Council. Volunteers judges were Melissa LaRow, Gloria (Glo) French, Cassie Warner and Katie Cornwell. Teen Council members who volunteered were Sully Hauze and Tia Miranda. Thank you to all who make this fun event happen each year. – Josie Mcclain.

Softball registration now open! Call 224-4054 and ask for Austin. Or visit our website at www.cityofseward.net

Sports and Recreation schedule:

Free gym walking in the gym is from 9:30 am to 11 am.

Indoor Park is offered Tue – Fri: 11 am to 12 noon.

Roller skating is Saturdays from 2 to 3:30pm

Rock Wall is every Friday from 5 to 7pm

Dodgeball at the AVTEC gym Friday nights from 7 to 8pm

Sauna hours are every Thursday from 7 to 9pm and Saturdays from 4 to 6pm

Call 224-4054 to reserve your 1 hour Racquetball time slot.

Pink Cheeks Triathlon Sat, May 6th

Pink Cheeks online registration is now open go to www.runsignup.com. Sign up today for this year’s race while there is still room! 5K run, 10K Bike and 600 yard swim in that order. Call Melanie at 224-4011 or Austin at 224-4054; email mhauze@cityofseward.net or aledford@cityofseward.net.

Terry’s Tires Bike Rodeo!!

WANTED! Kids ALWAYS to wear helmets Terry’s Tires Bike Safety Rodeo Featuring Shoreside Petroleum’s “Helmet Junction” Saturday, May 13th; 10am to High Noon at City Hall. Bike Inspections, Bike Education, Shoreside’s Helmet Junction, Barrel Racing, Obstacle Course, Pump It Up ! Prizes and the SPD Chuckwagon! T-shirts to the first 75 participants.

Super Saturday Cleanup Sat, May 13th

Pick up bags at Sports and Rec from 10 am to 4 pm. We need your help to clean up the town!Join the annual community litter and trash clean-up day! Prizes for those who collect the most trash! Hotdog dinner and awards ceremony beginning at 6 pm at Branson Pavilion. For more information call SPRD @ 224-4054

Exit Glacier Run

Seward Parks & Recreation is proud to bring you our 35th annual Sat, May 20th starting at10am. Terry Pollard Memorial Exit Glacier Race. The Exit Glacier Race is open to all ages and ability levels. The race consists of a 5K or 10K run on paved road with a gradual decline. Sign the whole family up for this popular Seward event! Following the race, treat your team to a delicious lunch at the Resurrection Roadhouse and join us for the awards ceremony around11:30 am. Register early to save money! See you at the starting line! For more info call Austin Ledford at 224-4054, email aledford@cityofseward.net or Melanie Hauze at 224-4011, email mhauze@cityofseward.net

Challenger British Soccer Camp June 19th – 23rd Online Registration Now Open!

Challenger British Soccer Camp is planned for June 19 – 23rd at the Elementary Soccer Field. Free jersey if registered by 5/5!

On-line Registration is now available for the British Soccer Camp, to be held June 19 – 23rd FREE Jersey if registered 45 days prior to camp!www.challengersports.com ; dleeming@challengersports.com or call Austin at 224-4054 or email aledford@cityofseward.net

First Kicks ages 3 to 4 $90

Mini Soccer ages 5 to 6 $106

Player Development ages 6 to 9 $111

Player Development ages10-13 $111

The Teen Rec Room

Easter week at the Rec Room included activities such as coloring eggs, stuff eggs and the Teen Easter Egg Hunt which was well attended on Saturday April 15th with 21 teens represented. Beside the Egg Hunt there was a bon-fire and s’mores.

Activities at the TRR for the week of April 25 – April 29: Tuesday Celebrate Earth Day with a recycling project and Tye Dying T-shirts, Wednesday – Open Mic 7-9, Thursday – Picnic at 4 Mile Beach, 3:30-6, Friday – Arbor Day, Plant a Tree and AVTEC gym for dodgeball, Rockwall climbing, rollers skating and more, Saturday – Pictionary.

All middle school and high school students are invites every Friday to participate in Dodgeball and/or Rock climbing from 3:30 – 5pm at the AVTEC gym. Permission slips signed by a Parent/guardian for both the City of Seward and AVTEC are required prior to using the rock wall.

The Teen Rec Room located at 336 3rd Ave between the Senior Center & TYC and is open is open for HS & MS Tue – Thu 2:30 – 10pm; Fri 2:30 – 6pm Middle School: 2:30 – 11pm for High School; Saturdays HS Only: 2:30 – 11pm. This free program is open to Teens free of charge offering ping pong, Skee ball, computers, Xbox, pool tables and more. Call 224-4056 for more info or stop by and see us! Offsite activities include dodgeball at AVTEC, roller skating, rock wall, hikes, and much more. Come hang out with us!

TYC Press Release:

This past week the Community Egg Hunt was held at the SeaLife Center. It was an amazing turn out of over 500 people. The Easter Bunny hid nearly 2000 eggs upstairs, down stairs and outside the SeaLife Center. The expectation of 200 participants was exceeded by nearly 100. A very special thank you to Dr. Moriarty and Family for their annual sponsorship for this event. Other sponsors include the American Legion, the Alaska SeaLife Center, Seward Sports and Recreation, One Shot Photo, Ukanuseit, and our very own TYC Teen Council. Members who volunteered were Sully Hauze, Egor Sturdy, Eli Davis, Tia Miranda, Marcus Lastimosa, Ailaina Armstrong, Hailey Anderson, Joshua Delacruz, TJ Smith, and Tyler Goddard. Events like this one would not be possible if not for sponsors and volunteers. Thank you to everyone who came out to help and all those who participated. It was a really fun event. – Josie Mcclain

TYC ASP -We offer recreational activities for kids in Elementary school Mon- Friday. Sports, Crafts, Games, Computer, Wii, Ping Pong and more. We use the AVTEC gym 1-2 days a week to play sports, games and the rock wall. Homework help is offered from 3:30-4pm daily. Please join us from 3:15- 5:30 for some afternoon fun. Contact Josie at jmcclain@cityofseward.net for more information.

Summer Camp Registration has begun. This years’ program focuses on outdoors activities and STEM Programs. Camp begins at 7:45 am and kids need to be picked up by 5:30. Please send your kids with full outside weather gear. Registration is now open Regular registration fee is $60 3 weeks prior to that week of camp. Please ask about our discount rates. Call Josie at 224-5472 for more information.

Middle School; After Hours- TYC will be open Friday night from 6-10pm and Saturday Night from 5:00-10pm for Middle School activities. Coming up events: dinner and a movie, hiking, capture the flag, and cards and chips. Check out our schedule for April on Facebook TYC Seward or contact Josie at jmcclain@cityofseward.net for more information.