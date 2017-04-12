WHALE WATCHING CRUISE FOR AREA SENIORS

GRAY WHALE-WATCHING CRUISE SPECIAL FOR SENIORS THURSDAY, May 4th, ON RESURRECTION BAY, 12:00pm-4:00pm, IN HONOR OF OLDER AMERICANS MONTH (MAY). Discounted tickets of $40 each are being offered to seniors age 60 and older who live in the Seward, Moose Pass, and Cooper Landing areas to enjoy a gray whale-watching tour aboard a Major Marines vessel. The discounted tickets, sponsored by Seward Senior Center and Major Marine Tours, are only available at Seward Senior Center. Check-in time is 11:30am at Harbor 360 Hotel, Major Marine Tours Office. For senior ticket information, call SSC at 224-5604. For all non-senior tickets contact Major Marine Tours directly.

