Press Release: Temporary Closure of Center and Permit Parking Lots

Seward Community Parking Management would like to advise other City of Seward departments, Seward Boat Harbor businesses and visitors, in addition to the general public that on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 11p.m. until Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at approximately 11a.m., the Center Lot and Permit Lot parking areas will be closed to all visitors, employees, and other patrons to allow cleaning crews to remove sand, gravel, and other debris from the winter season snow and ice accumulation.

Please be advised that any vehicles left in these areas after the designated time slots are subject to ticketing, towing, and other means of removal so thorough cleaning of the area(s) in question can occur.

To voice commentary or concerns, please contact Joshua Long, Parking Operations Supervisor for Seward Community Parking Management at (907) 224-7878.

We thank you in advance for your cooperation during this period of time, and look forward to a safe, prosperous, and fun summer season in Seward!