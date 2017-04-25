Opening Day for Little League Baseball

This Sunday, April 30th, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. will be opening day and registration for Seward Little League Baseball. We will be registering kids between the ages of 5 and 12 who are interested in learning/playing baseball.

As in previous years, there will be three categories of teams:

T-Ball (age 5-7)

Minors (age 7-10)

Majors (age 10-12)

The cost of registration is $35 for majors and $30 for T-ball and Minor players. Once we get up and running, there will be one practice session per week and games will be on Thursdays or Fridays. Kids will need a glove (we do have a few loaners if needed).

We will again be having skill stations for all players which will consist of batting, running, throwing and catching. Don’t worry, all kids will be assigned a team regardless of experience.

We will again be having hot dogs and chips for all participants.

We will also be asking anyone interested in helping to volunteer. A successful, safe season takes numerous volunteers. Please let registration volunteers know if you can help in any capacity.

We will see everyone at the Little League Field downtown this Sunday! Let’s play some ball!!!