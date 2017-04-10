Notice of Public Meeting – Proposed Hydroelectric Project at Snow River

– Notice of Public Meeting –

Chugach Electric Associate will be hosting two public meetings regarding the study of a proposed hydroelectric project at the north fork of Snow River near Moose Pass and Seward, Alaska.

April 17, 2017 – Anchorage

Lakefront Hotel, 4800 Spenard Road, 7 PM

April 18, 2017 – Moose Pass

Moose Pass Community Hall, MP 29.5 Seward Highway, 7 PM

More information can be found at www.chugachelectric.com