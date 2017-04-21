A Night of Latin American Inspired Music and Food!

Help bring fantastic theater arts experiences to local area children by purchasing a ticket to Cascada de Flores! It’s sure to be a great night of good food, friends, and Latin American inspired music! All profits bring free world-class shows to Seward and Moose Pass kids!
Cascade de Flores Benefit Dinner and Show
Where: Seward Brewing Co.
When: Tuesday, April 25th
Time: Doors open at 5:30 pm, Dinner from 6 pm to 7 pm, concert begins at 7:15 pm.
No-host bar available.
Limited seating! Get your tickets now before they’re gone!
Cool Events are happening next week that your dollars support!
~Shows for local schools.
~Monday FREE Community workshop at Seward Community Library, 5 pm to 6 pm.
~Mountain Haven Concert
~Tuesday, The Tree and the Donkey who Loved to Sing, Seward Community Library beginning at 11 am.
~Tuesday, Benefit dinner at Seward Brewing Co
Special thanks to our partners!
Seward Community Foundation
Seward Brewing Co.
Slater-Bean Family
Seward Arts Council
Harbor 360
Major Marine Tours
Seward Music Association
Alaska SeaLife Center
For more information call 491-1448
