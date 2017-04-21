A Night of Latin American Inspired Music and Food!

Help bring fantastic theater arts experiences to local area children by purchasing a ticket to Cascada de Flores! It’s sure to be a great night of good food, friends, and Latin American inspired music! All profits bring free world-class shows to Seward and Moose Pass kids!

Cascade de Flores Benefit Dinner and Show

Where: Seward Brewing Co.

When: Tuesday, April 25th

Time: Doors open at 5:30 pm, Dinner from 6 pm to 7 pm, concert begins at 7:15 pm.

No-host bar available.

Limited seating! Get your tickets now before they're gone! Buy Tickets Here Cool Events are happening next week that your dollars support! ~Shows for local schools. ~Monday FREE Community workshop at Seward Community Library, 5 pm to 6 pm.

~Mountain Haven Concert

~Tuesday, The Tree and the Donkey who Loved to Sing, Seward Community Library beginning at 11 am.

~Tuesday, Benefit dinner at Seward Brewing Co Special thanks to our partners!

Seward Community Foundation

Seward Brewing Co.

Slater-Bean Family

Seward Arts Council

Harbor 360

Major Marine Tours

Seward Music Association

Alaska SeaLife Center

For more information call 491-1448