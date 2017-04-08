New Temporary Exhibit at the Museum

Stop by the Seward Community Library and Museum to see our newest temporary exhibit “Seward and the First World War: 1917-1918”. This new exhibit examines the different ways that World War I affected Seward residents, from the Army draft to local fundraising efforts, and includes a variety of historic newspaper articles, photographs, and objects. This exhibit will be on display through the summer. The Museum is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 12pm to 5pm, and after May 15th will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10am to 5pm. Contact the Museum Curator at 224-4007 for more information.

