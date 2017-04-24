New Community Garden Set to Break Ground this Summer!

In November 2016 Seward Wellness For All hosted Seward’s 1st Annual Seward Strong Planning Day. The objective of the planning day was to identify two wellness initiatives for our community to focus on in the coming year. Over 30 community members from diverse backgrounds attended the event, together brainstorming dozens of potential projects to enhance quality-of-life in our community. Construction of a new Community Garden was chosen by participants as a community priority and was one of the goals selected to receive start-up funding and on-going support from Wellness For All.

In the months since the Seward Strong event, a dedicated group of community members has come together in support of making a new community garden a reality. Our group envisioned a community garden that is a gathering place that grows organic produce and provides educational opportunities which benefit the community. Now thanks to support from the University of Alaska Fairbanks, Seward Marine Center, Seward Community Foundation, Seward Prevention Coalition, Wellness For All and Providence Seward, Garden by the Bay has taken root, and will be breaking ground later this summer.

Interested members of the community and prospective gardeners are encouraged to attend our upcoming Community Garden kick-off event, Sunday May 7th from 1:30-3:30 at UAF’s KM Rae Building (3rd Ave. and Railway). The kick-off event will be an opportunity to learn more about the design and plans for the new garden, and will offer community members info on how to get involved with upcoming construction work-parties. We’ll give tours of the future garden site, and interested gardeners will have the opportunity to enter the drawing to receive a plot in the new garden.

Also as part of the kick-off, Carol Souza (local master gardener and owner of the plant nursery WeezInGreens) will lead a seed-starting workshop and then will host a gardening Q and A. Members of the Resurrection Bay Garden Club will also be on hand to assist throughout the workshop. This is a FREE event and materials for the workshop will be provided. Participants will get to take their starts home with them after the event.

Those with questions, or anyone interested in becoming involved with the community garden who can’t attend the kick-off is encouraged to contact: Callie at (907) 491-0863 or email callie.stark@gmail.com