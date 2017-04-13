Maundy Thursday (Holy Thursday) Worship Tonight 7:30 PM

|
Advertisement
Seward United Methodist Church, Resurrection Lutheran Church, and New Beginnings Baptist Church welcome you to a Maundy Thursday (also sometimes called “Holy Thursday”) worship tonight at 7:30 PM at the United Methodist Church across from Seward Fire Department. We’ll have Holy Communion, have the opportunity for an optional footwashing, and hear the story of the Last Supper from the perspective of the disciples. All are welcome.
|
Advertisement
Comments
Please review our comment policy. Select one of the three options below to comment.