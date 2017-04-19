March for Science Seward

Hello Seward! A March for Science is happening this Saturday April 22nd, starting at 10am at the Harbor Master. The March for Science is a celebration of science. Science protects the health of our communities, the safety of our families, the education of our children, the foundation of our economy and jobs, and the future we all want to live in and preserve for coming generations. While marches are occurring internationally, our local march celebrates that Seward is where Science meets the Sea. We will walk the water front, up fourth avenue and end at Rez Art Coffeehouse. There will be signs at the Harbor for your use, should you wish, though these are entirely optional and anyone is just as welcomed to march alongside. This is a family friendly event! So bring your kids, your friends, your family and show your support for science! For ask questions or find additional information, check out the Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/marchforscienceseward/. We hope to see you there!

