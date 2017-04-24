The Last Week for the Hot Lunch Program at The Cookery

This is the last week for The Cookery Hot Lunch Program for the 2016-17 Winter Season. Get down there this week before the summer menu and schedule goes into gear to take advantage of this great deal for great food. Note that The Cookery will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, but opening Thursday and Friday. Don’t forget about the weekend schedule for dinner and brunch, Friday and Saturday 5 – 9 pm, brunch is Saturday morning from 10 am – 2 pm.

This Week’s Menu

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: Pork Banh Mi or Kung Pao Chicken

Friday: Brisket Sandwich or Homemade Bagel Dog