Announcements, History

KMTA welcomes public to April 12 Board Meeting

by Lia Slemons

The spring board meeting for the Kenai Mountains-Turnagain Arm National Heritage Area is open to the public. KMTA is a non-profit organization that encourages discovery of the story of our glacially-carved corridor through grassroots grants and community partnerships. The Board will meet at the Anchor Inn in Whittier Wednesday, April 12, 1-4 p.m.

Advertisement

The agenda includes grant applications review, nomination of a new Board member, and discussion of media and trail development plans. Please note tunnel times if you are driving from outside of Whittier. For more information about KMTA, visit www.kmtacorridor.org.

Advertisement

Post Views: 145

Comments

Please review our comment policy. Select one of the three options below to comment.

Leave a Comment