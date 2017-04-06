KMTA welcomes public to April 12 Board Meeting

The spring board meeting for the Kenai Mountains-Turnagain Arm National Heritage Area is open to the public. KMTA is a non-profit organization that encourages discovery of the story of our glacially-carved corridor through grassroots grants and community partnerships. The Board will meet at the Anchor Inn in Whittier Wednesday, April 12, 1-4 p.m.

Advertisement

The agenda includes grant applications review, nomination of a new Board member, and discussion of media and trail development plans. Please note tunnel times if you are driving from outside of Whittier. For more information about KMTA, visit www.kmtacorridor.org.