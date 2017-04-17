Kindergarten Round Up Thursday April 20th

Thursday, April 20th

Two sessions offered this year ~ either 5:30 – 6:30 or 6:30 – 7:30

What to bring:

Your 5 year-old (must be 5 by September 1st to enroll in kindergarten; optional to bring him/her)

Shot records

Birth certificate

Any questions you have.

Miss Haugh and Ms. Alexis look forward to meeting all of you on Wednesday, April 20th!

If you would like to pick up an enrollment packet beforehand so you can fill it out at home and bring it to round up ready to go, stop by the front office at Seward Elementary and pick one up.

*** IMPORTANT – If you are unable to attend, PLEASE CALL Seward Elementary School at 224-3356 ASAP so we can include your child in our enrollment count.