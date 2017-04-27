Jump into new opportunities this spring!

Springtime is a great time of year to start the next chapter of your life, including looking for that next great job! The Alaska SeaLife Center (ASLC) is now accepting applications for several full time and seasonal positions including Accounting Manager and Accounting Technician I/II/III-Accounts Payable.

“I love working for the Center and being part of the mission. It makes you feel good,” says Donna Talamantes, ASLC Accounts Payable Technician.

Talamantes has worked at the Center since 2003. She is part of a six person finance team, including the two currently open positions. Health benefits, a generous leave package and the opportunity to be part of a successful and evolving team were some of the factors that ranked high in Talamantes overall job satisfaction.

“I really like the interaction with the staff and working environment. People in other departments really make an effort to include you in what is going on and I appreciate that,” said Talamantes.

Founded by dedicated community members, the Alaska SeaLife Center is a 501 (c)(3) organization. The Center’s mission is to generate and share scientific knowledge to promote understanding and stewardship of Alaska’s marine ecosystems. The Center officially opened in May of 1998. Today it is Alaska’s only AZA accredited facility – the gold standard for zoos and aquariums. Additionally, it is Alaska’s only permitted marine mammal rehabilitation facility in support of orphaned or injured marine mammals. Core mission programs include Scientific Research, Education and Wildlife Response.

In a fall 2016 survey, staff at the Center had high praise for Seward as a scenic and welcoming place to live. Nearly eighty percent of employees who responded said that their job at the Center brought them to Seward where many have found the small town, family friendly atmosphere a plus.

In describing what they value about Seward, one employee commented: “The beauty of the location; the way the local business community works so hard to keep Seward a viable place to live; community involvement by soooo many residents; the people – the locals with so much history here and the newcomers with fascinating stories of what drew them to Seward and why they have stayed.”

Over sixty percent of staff survey respondents said they have lived in Seward for more than five years and own their own home. The survey also indicated a high level of community participation by ASLC employees with 80% of respondents indicating that they volunteer and 70% donating to other groups and organizations in Seward. One employee commented: “Right from the start the Center has always seemed to me to have a strong emphasis on being part of the larger Seward community – I was actually asked about what activities I would be interested in during my job interview and handed a booklet detailing different volunteer/community activities in Seward on my first day.” ASLC employees said they have served as coaches, community band leaders, animal shelter volunteers and firefighters among other roles. They also expressed pride in the Center’s “world class” reputation as a leader in scientific research, education and wildlife response “putting Seward on the map for marine science excellence”; and having particularly relevant potential as part of an emerging homeport city for Arctic science as recently described by the Alaska Dispatch News.

For more information on the Accounting Manager and Accounting Technician I/II/III-Accounts Payable positions, as well as other full-time and seasonal employment opportunities at the Alaska SeaLife Center, visit www.alaskasealife.org.