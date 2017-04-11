Harbor 360 Hotel Announces New General Manager

Harbor 360 Hotel and Major Marine Tours are pleased to announce the promotion of Kyle Nuckols to General Manager of the Seward Harbor 360 Hotel. Kyle joined the Major Marine Tours and Harbor 360 Hotel team in August 2015. He quickly proved his skills in organization and attention to detail and was promoted to Inventory Coordinator after four months of employment. He continued in this position until March 2017, when he was offered the position of General Manager.

Kyle graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management from Colorado State University in Fort Collins, CO. Prior to working at Major Marine Tours and Harbor 360 Hotel, he gained experience in the hotel industry through employment at the Embassy Suites in Colorado and the Marriott in Anchorage. His education, employment experience, overall understanding of how to improve customer satisfaction, and ability to motivate his team will lead to continued success at Harbor 360 Hotel. Please join us in welcoming Kyle Nuckols to the General Manager position and congratulating him on his promotion.

Harbor 360 Hotel would like to take this opportunity to introduce you the rest of our team. We invite you to visit us at 1412 4th Ave. to check out the hotel, the on-site Major Marine Tours check-in office, and say hello to some of our wonderful staff:

(907) 865-6224

reservations@harbor360hotel.com

harbor360hotel.com