Free Music Workshop with Cascada de Flores

Spice up your dance steps!

Join Cascada de Flores to learn a bit of traditional Latin American folk songs and Mexican traditional music and dance!Families welcome. Bring your instruments!

When: Monday, April 24

Where: Seward Community Library

Time: 5 pm to 6 pm

Cascada de Flores is firmly committed to music and cultural education. They present a bilingual music and dance program for children in schools, libraries, and theaters such as Montalvo Arts Center (Saratoga), Herbst Theater (San Francisco), Mexican Heritage Plaza (San Jose) and Lobero Theater (Santa Barbara). They have performed in over 1000 Western US schools and Libraries reaching over 500,000 children with their educational program. Recently, the Dúo brought their musical story to la Mixtecan hills of Oaxaca, Mexico. Close to home, members of Cascada de Flores present ongoing bilingual classes and special workshops for children and families focused on traditional Latin American folk songs and Mexican traditional music and dance.

Presented by Seward PTA in partnership with Seward Community Foundation, Seward Music Association, Seward Brewing Co., Seward Music Association, Slater-Bean Family, Harbor 360, Major Marine Tours, Alaska SeaLife Center