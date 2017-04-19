Foot & Ankle Specialist Dr. Harry Cotler Podiatry Clinic in Seward May 3rd.

From Dr. Harry Cotler:

“Hello Seward community and neighbors. Spring has sprung and we are all out enjoying the sunshine and warm temps. Make sure those feet are conditioned and healthy before hitting the trails. If you need some help and those poor feet need some assistance, I will be having a Podiatry clinic at Providence Seward on Wednesday May 3rd. Call the office @ 907-260-3668 and Hannah will be happy to accommodate your schedule.”

More information can be found at http://www.hcotler.com/