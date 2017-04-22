Exit Glacier Area Closed to Snowmachine Use

Due to recent warm temperatures and snowmelt, Kenai Fjords National Park has closed the Exit Glacier area to snowmachine use. This closure includes the road to Exit Glacier within the park boundary, parking areas, the designated route through the campground to Exit Creek, and within Exit Creek.

When snow depth, snow density, and frozen soil conditions are adequate, the park will reopen for snowmachine use. If there are any questions concerning conditions or regulations contact the park at (907) 422-0500.