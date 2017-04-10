Education Scholarships Available-Deadline May 1, 2017

The Friends of the Seward Library Museum is currently accepting applications for the annual Swetmann Scholarship. This scholarship opportunity is available to Seward-area students, between the ages of 16-21, who have been schooled in the Seward area for at least two years and carry a current library card.

Applicants are invited to “wander the Seward Community Library Museum to identify a passion or subject of interest that they would like to render into an original project that is created solely for this scholarship application.” The project is intended to elicit the applicant’s connection to Seward’s unique history and resources through creative, personal expression. Projects are scored based on the number of resources cited, the depth of exploration, originality, clarity, and technical accuracy.

The winning project will receive up to $1,500, dependent on the number of awards given. All other qualifying and quality projects will receive $50. The deadline for submission is May 1, 2017. Details and an application can be found at www.friendsofthesclm.org.

If you have any questions, please contact us at friendsofthesewardlibrary@gmail.com.

Since 1978, the Friends of the Seward Community Library has offered college scholarships to Seward area youth pursuing academic education or vocational training after high school. The scholarship is named for Viola Swetmann, founder of the Seward Library.

The mission of the Seward Community Library Association, a.k.a. The Friends of the Seward

Library, is to support and enhance literacy in our community, provide educational opportunities through scholarships and other programs, support library functions, and encourage community-wide involvement in cultural activities for all ages. For additional information, please visit www.friendsofsclm.org.