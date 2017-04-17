Composting Workshop Set May 2 in Seward

The University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service will offer a workshop on making compost May 2 in Seward.

Casey Matney, an agriculture and horticulture agent based in Soldotna, will teach the class from 6 to 8 p.m. at the K.M. Rae Marine Education Building at 201 Railway Ave. The workshop will cover the science and methods of composting, and the storage and uses for the compost.

Advertisement

The class costs $10. Register online and see class details at at http://bit.ly/2ktqNr0. For more information, contact Matney at 262-5824 or camatney@alaska.edu.