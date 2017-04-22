CJ Boyd & Middle School Ensemble “Negative X” to Perform at Rez Art – Sun April 23

Join us tomorrow, Sunday, April 23 for live music at Resurrect Art. The music will start at 6:30pm with the Middle School ensemble (band name “Negative X”) starting things off – if you haven’t heard these students yet, it’s a real treat to enjoy their talent and enthusiasm.

Then, CJ Boyd will take the stage around 7pm. We’re excited to welcome him back to Resurrect Art! Here’s some info on his background and musical style:

“Bassist turned vagabond, C.J. Boyd uses bass loops and voices in order to try and stop time. On perpetual tour since March 2008, movement and stasis are both at the center of his music. Weaving together improvisation with a sparse, minimalist aesthetic, Boyd creates waves of sound, worlds of provocative unlived memories through a singular approach to the upright bass and electric bass guitar that makes everything near and far.”

There is a suggested donation of $10-$15 for the show. Hope to see you there!