City Council Work Session on Housing May 22nd

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Seward City Council will conduct a work session on the following item of business:
CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION
Monday, May 22, 2017 at 5:30 p.m.
City Council Chambers
TOPIC: Discuss Housing With The Chamber Of Commerce, Local Realtors, Local Contractors, And The Public
The work session will commence in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 410 Adams Street, Seward. All interested persons are invited to attend the meetings.
