CHARLIE BROWN COMES TO SEWARD KIDS

Wellness for All, an affiliation of Seward Prevention Coalition, is sponsoring a limited offering of family tickets to students on the Free/Reduced Lunch Program to see You’re A Good Man, Charlie Browna Port City Players production, which opens Easter weekend at Temple Studios, 419 Fifth Avenue.  Tickets may be claimed at the performance box office and are offered for the 2 matinees only, first come, first served.  The matinees are scheduled for Saturday, April 15, and Saturday, April 22, at 2:00pm.  Students should  inform the ticket-taker that they are on this lunch program to receive free entrance.  One family ticket permits up to 4 persons:  2 adults, 2 children or 1 adult, 3 children.  Thank you, Wellness for All and Seward Prevention Coalition, for providing this wonderful opportunity to help bring “Charlie Brown” to Seward’s kids! 

