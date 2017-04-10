CHARLIE BROWN COMES TO SEWARD KIDS

Wellness for All, an affiliation of Seward Prevention Coalition, is sponsoring a limited offering of family tickets to students on the Free/Reduced Lunch Program to see You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown, a Port City Players production, which opens Easter weekend at Temple Studios, 419 Fifth Avenue. Tickets may be claimed at the performance box office and are offered for the 2 matinees only, first come, first served. The matinees are scheduled for Saturday, April 15, and Saturday, April 22, at 2:00pm. Students should inform the ticket-taker that they are on this lunch program to receive free entrance. One family ticket permits up to 4 persons: 2 adults, 2 children or 1 adult, 3 children. Thank you, Wellness for All and Seward Prevention Coalition, for providing this wonderful opportunity to help bring “Charlie Brown” to Seward’s kids!

