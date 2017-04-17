Call to Summit Meeting for Seward/Kenai Highway Stakeholders April 25 in Girdwood

To: Seward/Kenai Highway Safety Stakeholders

From: Diana Stone Livingston

Subject: Call to Summit Meeting

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Girdwood Community Meeting Room

10 am

A little over one year ago, our last Seward/Kenai Highway Safety Stakeholders met and among other matters reaffirmed our end goals for this group:

No more deaths on the Seward/Kenai Highway

Four lane, divided grade highway from Anchorage to Seward and through the Kenai Peninsula

Effective interim safety measures

Educate the driving public

Visible, effective enforcement

Timely highway maintenance

Now we are faced with an urgent situation. The Department of Public Safety has informed the public that as of May 1, 2017 troopers will not monitor the Seward Highway from Anchorage to Portage. That means there will be no enforcement of safety regulations, and even more serious, when there is an accident there will be no enforcement personnel to clear the highway and reopen to traffic. This will affect traffic flow and public safety along the entire roadway.

You don’t need to be reminded that we are entering our busiest time of the year, when out of state visitors, cruise ship transport, increased shipping, fishermen and other recreationists swell the traffic count on the Seward/Kenai Highway by a factor of at least three. Given this information, we can expect delays of twelve hours and more waiting for the highway to be opened following any event.

Please send your RSVP to me as soon as possible. I will draft a proposed agenda for our meeting, but the issue described above is by far the most pressing matter for discussion. Thank you.

Diana Stone Livingston

dstoneliv@livingstonalaska.com

907-351-5722