Book Signing & Presentation with Joseph Robertia

Join us on Tuesday, May 9th, at 5:30 PM for a book signing and presentation with Joseph Robertia, author of Life with Forty Dogs: Misadventures with Runts, Rejects, Retirees, and Rescues.

Joseph Robertia is a UAA graduate who has won several Alaska Press Club awards including: Best Outdoor Column, Best Outdoor Story, and Best Use of Story and Photos by a Journalist. He has twice won the American Association of Zookeepers Excellence in Journalism award and is currently a regular contributor to the Alaska Dispatch News.

For more information, contact libmus@cityofseward.net or (907) 224-4082.