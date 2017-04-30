Announcements, City of Seward, Education, Events, Library Museum, Uncategorized

Book Signing & Presentation with Joseph Robertia

by Seward Community Library & Museum

Join us on Tuesday, May 9th, at 5:30 PM for a book signing and presentation with Joseph Robertia, author of Life with Forty Dogs: Misadventures with Runts, Rejects, Retirees, and Rescues.

Joseph Robertia is a UAA graduate who has won several Alaska Press Club awards including: Best Outdoor Column, Best Outdoor Story, and Best Use of Story and Photos by a Journalist. He has twice won the American Association of Zookeepers Excellence in Journalism award and is currently a regular contributor to the Alaska Dispatch News.

For more information, contact libmus@cityofseward.net or (907) 224-4082.

Author: Seward Community Library & MuseumThe Seward Community Library & Museum is a combined public library, historic museum, archives and community center that was co-located in a new facility at 6th Ave. and Adams St. in 2013 to better serve Seward and the surrounding area.

