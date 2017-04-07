Book Discussion: Becoming Earth

Join us at the Seward Community Library and Museum on Saturday, April 29th, at 4:00PM for a book discussion about Becoming Earth by Eva Saulitis. This discussion will be led by writer, Frank Soos. Becoming Earth is a collection of essays published after Saulitis’ death.

After beating breast cancer in her late forties, Eva Saulitis again faces the shadow, knowing this time the result will not end well. Saulitis revels in the nostalgia and secret pleasures that come from knowing it s all fleeting. She searches for answers from European poets and Buddhist scholars, from women in treatment chat rooms, from family, from routine; she looks out into the wilderness, at the salmon dying in the river without the ease of morphine, at stone structures broken from water freezing, expanding inside. Becoming Earth is the account of a woman living life in the presence of death, trying to make sense of a world that will keep going, even though she won’t.

Advertisement

For more information, contact (907) 224-4082 or libmus@cityofseward.net