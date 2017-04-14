Bilingual Musical Story Time April 25th

The Seward PTA presents “The Tree and the Donkey who Loved to Sing”, a performance by Cascada de Flores, on Tuesday, April 25th, at 11:00AM in Community Room at the Seward Community Library & Museum. This is a bilingual, participatory story time for pre-school aged children and their families featuring songs, ancient musical instruments, poly-rhythms, and sweet characters of Mexican music and dance. This program is free to attend.

Advertisement