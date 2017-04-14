Announcements, Arts, City of Seward, Education, Events, Library Museum, Uncategorized

Bilingual Musical Story Time April 25th

by Seward Community Library & Museum

The Seward PTA presents “The Tree and the Donkey who Loved to Sing”, a performance by Cascada de Flores, on Tuesday, April 25th, at 11:00AM in Community Room at the Seward Community Library & Museum. This is a bilingual, participatory story time for pre-school aged children and their families featuring songs, ancient musical instruments, poly-rhythms, and sweet characters of Mexican music and dance. This program is free to attend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Post Views: 15
Author: Seward Community Library & MuseumThe Seward Community Library & Museum is a combined public library, historic museum, archives and community center that was co-located in a new facility at 6th Ave. and Adams St. in 2013 to better serve Seward and the surrounding area.

Comments

Please review our comment policy. Select one of the three options below to comment.

Leave a Comment