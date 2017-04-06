State of Alaska

Department of Transportation & Public Facilities

Avalanche Closure Notification

Thursday April 6, 2017

There will be intermittent traffic delays Thursday April 6, 2017 on the Seward Highway for avalanche hazard reduction work. Avalanche Crews will be conducting hazard mitigation from mile post 90 to 100. Expect traffic delays up to 1 hour. Thursday (4/6/2017) 0900- 1200

Updates will be posted on the 511 system. http://511.alaska.gov/