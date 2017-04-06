Department of Transportation & Public Facilities
Avalanche Closure Notification
Thursday April 6, 2017
There will be intermittent traffic delays Thursday April 6, 2017 on the Seward Highway for avalanche hazard reduction work. Avalanche Crews will be conducting hazard mitigation from mile post 90 to 100. Expect traffic delays up to 1 hour. Thursday (4/6/2017) 0900- 1200
Updates will be posted on the 511 system. http://511.alaska.gov/
