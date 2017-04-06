Alaska Salmon Forum at the Seward Community Library

Please join us for an information of forum to discuss the biology, history, economics and general status of Resurrection Bay salmon stocks (including Bear Lake). The forum will take place at the Seward Community Library at 239 6th Avenue on Thursday April 13th 2017 at 6:00 pm. The forum features guest speakers and a silent auction of local Seward arts and crafts.

Forum guest speakers will include Gary Fandrai (Executive Director) and Lisa Ka’aihue (Special Projects Manager) from Cook Inlet Aquaculture. Other speakers have been invited from the Fish & Game Advisory Council and Seward Chamber of Commerce. Moderated by Bob Barnwell (Lifetime Alaskan & Seward Middle School Teacher). The presentations will be followed by information on the Alaska Humanities Forum’s Alaska Salmon Fellows project and audience discussion. We hope to see you on the 13th!