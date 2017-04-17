Alaska Maritime Apprenticeship Program for HS Students and Instructors

Current Alaska High School Students & CTE Instructors! Interested in pursuing a career in the maritime industry? This is for YOU! Funding is available to eligible HS students & instructors. MUST be able to pass a drug & alcohol test

HS Basic Training (BT), May 1-5 OR June 5-9, 2017

Students will earn 4 USCG Coast Guard Certifications upon successful completion of this training and BT Endorsement that is a required and HIGHLY valued credential for entry level maritime industry employment. This course also satisfies part 1 of the 3 part AMAP Tier 1 training requirements for students whom might be interested in applying for this apprenticeship after they graduate from HS and turn 18.

Course Info & Online Registration: avtec.edu/HSBT

HS Basic Shipboard Culinary Training (BSCT), June 12-16, 2017

This culinary course is geared towards individuals that want to acquire the basic safe food preparation skills for alternative cooking environments other than a commercial kitchen. Its focus is on cooking techniques used in ship’s galleys or in other remote areas without compromising good sanitation practices and nutritional cooking. This course also satisfies part 2 of the three part AMAP Tier 1 training requirements for students whom might be interested in applying for this apprenticeship after they graduate from HS and turn 18.

Course Info & Online Registration: avtec.edu/HSBSCT

Alaska Maritime Apprenticeship Program Information: akmaritimeapp.com

FOR MORE INFO OR TO APPLY, CONTACT:

Teri Laird

AVTEC Maritime Admissions

907-224- 6196

teri.laird@avtec.edu

avtec.edu/MarApp