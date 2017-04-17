Announcements, Economics, Events, Featured, Sponsored Content

by SCN Admin
Alaska LNG Community Meeting

Please join the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation for an update on the corporation and Alaska LNG project. Light refreshments will be provided.

When: Tuesday April 25th, 2017, 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm (presentation starts at 6:30 pm)

Where: Seward Community Library and Museum, 239 6th Ave. Seward, AK

For more information contact (907) 330-6360 or go to this web page: https://agdc.us/events/alaska-lng-community-meeting-seward/

 

 

