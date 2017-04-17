Please join the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation for an update on the corporation and Alaska LNG project. Light refreshments will be provided.

When: Tuesday April 25th, 2017, 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm (presentation starts at 6:30 pm)

Where: Seward Community Library and Museum, 239 6th Ave. Seward, AK

For more information contact (907) 330-6360 or go to this web page: https://agdc.us/events/alaska-lng-community-meeting-seward/