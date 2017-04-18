Adventure Sixty North Welcomes Monica into Partnership

Adventure Sixty North, LLC is pleased to announce that Monica Cooper Chase has signed on as partner, effective January 1, 2017.

Monica has been with Adventure Sixty North since the early 2013 season in the position of General Manager. Over those years, she has shown that her principals and values align with the path of Adventure Sixty North, making her a natural fit for co-ownership.

A long time Seward resident, Monica brings her extensive tourism experience and management skills to enhance the capacity of Adventure Sixty North. Monica is very knowledgeable with our community and the area as a whole and active in community functions and local service organizations year round.

In her spare time, you can often find her foraging for wild plants and mushrooms, hiking with her dog Indy, knitting on our office deck, or sharing her delicious baked goods. We feel we are very lucky to have her on our team and look forward to a bright future with her contagious laugh and smile.

Adventure Sixty North is committed to sharing showing Seward’s visitors year round adventure. Our office is open daily from 10 am to 4 pm from October until mid May, and 7 am to 7 pm during peak season. Please stop by and wish Monica a hearty congrats and meet the rest of the A60N family.

