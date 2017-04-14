FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 7, 2017 No. 17-07

Providence Seward Mountain Haven caregiver recognized for treatment of patients with Alzheimer’s

Seward, AK — Lila Hurst, manager of Rehabilitation Services at Providence Seward Mountain Haven, has been named a Certified Alzheimer Caregiver (CAC) by the National Certification Board for Alzheimer Care.

As a CAC, Hurst has been recognized for having the knowledge and understanding of the special needs and circumstances for people and families suffering from Alzheimer’s and other dementias. This certification also recognizes her ability to apply strategies to produce the best possible environment of care.

“This certification is really a testament to the work our staff does to improve in the areas of memory and dementia care,” said Hurst. “As a long-term care facility, we continually strive to provide the best care possible for the people we serve. With this certification, we can work toward our next goal, which is to become a Center of Excellence in Dementia Care.”

With this recognition, Providence Seward Mountain Haven becomes the first memory care facility in Alaska with a Certified Alzheimer Caregiver on staff.

The National Certification Board for Alzheimer is an allied health care board certification organization, which confers two national credentials and maintains a Registry for Certified Alzheimer Caregivers and Certified Alzheimer Educators.

Advertisement

###

About Providence Health & Services Alaska

Providence Health & Services Alaska is part of Providence Health & Services, a not-for-profit network of hospitals, care centers, health plans, physicians, clinics, home health services, affiliated services and educational facilities. For more information about Providence, visit: www.providence.org/alaska.

Contact : Providence media line, 907-212-6083

17-07 Providence Seward caregiver recognized for treatment of patients with Alzheimers