2017 KPBSD Art Show Awards for SHS Students

The KPBSD Art Show happened last week with the top art from all around the district competing in a juried show! Seward High Art students took some awards, congratulations to Emma Moore for 2nd Place in Mixed Media, Case Estes for 2nd Place in Printmaking, and Josh Parks for 2nd Place in Watercolor! Meghan Mullaly took home an honorable mention in functional ceramics! Good job everyone!

Emma Moore Grade 11

Case Estes Grade 12

Josh Park Grade 9

Meghan Mullaly Grade 10