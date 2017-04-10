Arts, Education

2017 KPBSD Art Show Awards for SHS Students

by blwaggoner

The KPBSD Art Show happened last week with the top art from all around the district competing in a juried show! Seward High Art students took some awards, congratulations to Emma Moore for 2nd Place in Mixed Media, Case Estes for 2nd Place in Printmaking, and Josh Parks for 2nd Place in Watercolor!  Meghan Mullaly took home an honorable mention in functional ceramics!  Good job everyone!

IMG_4982

Emma Moore Grade 11

IMG_5597

Case Estes Grade 12

Advertisement

IMG_7714

Josh Park Grade 9

IMG_6337

Meghan Mullaly Grade 10

Advertisement

Post Views: 141

Comments

Please review our comment policy. Select one of the three options below to comment.

Leave a Comment