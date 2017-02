Winter Weather Advisory Feb. 10, 2017

Source: weather.gov



URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE…CORRECTED

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE ANCHORAGE AK

849 AM AKST FRI FEB 10 2017

AKZ125-110600-

/O.COR.PAFC.WW.Y.0012.000000T0000Z-170211T1500Z/

WESTERN PRINCE WILLIAM SOUND-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…WHITTIER…SEWARD…GIRDWOOD…

MOOSE PASS

849 AM AKST FRI FEB 10 2017

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BLOWING SNOW REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 6 AM AKST SATURDAY FOR EASTERN TURNAGAIN ARM TO WHITTIER…

* LOCATION…FROM EASTERN TURNAGAIN ARM TO WHITTIER.

* SNOW…5 TO 9 INCHES.

* VISIBILITY…REDUCED TO ONE HALF MILE OR LESS AT TIMES.

* WIND…WEST WINDS 15 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 45 MPH.

*TIMING…WINDS WILL STEADILY INCREASE TODAY. SNOW WILL INTENSIFY

THIS MORNING AND PERSIST THROUGH THE DAY. CONDITIONS WILL IMPROVE

AS SNOWFALL AND WINDS DIMINISH SATURDAY MORNING.

* IMPACTS…SNOWFALL COMBINED WITH STRONG WINDS AND BLOWING SNOW

CREATE DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BLOWING SNOW MEANS THAT

VISIBILITIES WILL BE LIMITED DUE TO STRONG WINDS BLOWING SNOW

AROUND. USE CAUTION WHEN TRAVELING… ESPECIALLY IN OPEN AREAS.