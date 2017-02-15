USA Swimming Foundation Announces 2016 Swim-a-Thon Contest Grand Prize Winner

Seward Tsunami Swim Club just received the fantastic news that Olympian Jessica Hardy is coming to visit us in Seward and we wanted to share this news with our amazing community.

We are currently fundraising for our 2017 Swim-A-Thon that will take place on March 3rd, 2017. 95% of funds raised are used to help fund our local club. 5% of funds raised are donated to the USA Swimming Foundation. Please consider donating this year to your favorite swimmer or to the club on our webpage: www.teamunify.com/akstsc



Enjoy our BIG NEWS and congratulate a Tsunami swimmer!

2-15-2017

The USA Swimming Foundation is thrilled to announce Seward Tsunami Swim Club of Seward, Alaska the Grand Prize winner of the 2016 Swim-a-Thon™ Contest!



In 2016, more than 550 teams and 50,000 swimmers participated in the USA Swimming Foundation’s Swim-a-Thon fundraising program, raising more than $7.4 million for their teams. As a result of this tremendous success, contributions to the USA Swimming Foundation amounted to more than $372,000, making this the most successful Swim-a-Thon fundraising year in history.

The money teams raise from hosting a USA Swimming Foundation Swim-a-Thon help pay for pool time, training, video equipment, coach education and salaries, team travel and so much more. The contributions received by the USA Swimming Foundation provide teams with Swim-a-Thon incentive awards and participation prizes, and help to provide millions of dollars in grant awards to our Make a Splash Local Partners to bring the gift of learn-to-swim to kids all across the country, as well as to give direct support to our National Team athletes and coaches to help keep the U.S. the #1 swim nation in the world!

With a spin of the contest prize wheel by USA Swimming Foundation’s Director of Major Gifts and 2004 Olympian

, Scott Usher, the 2016 Swim-a-Thon Grand Prize contest winner was chosen from the pool of the four Gold Medal contest finalists named last week.

Advertisement

The four Gold Medal contest finalists are Seward Tsunami Swim Club (Seward, Alaska), Central Area Aquatics Team (Seattle, Wash.), West Coast Aquatics (Mill Creek, Wash.) and Rose Bowl Aquatics (Pasadena, Calif.). Each of the Gold Medal prize winners will receive prize packages to include, a customized Deck Pass Patch, a gift certificate to host a celebration pizza party, and a $200 Visa gift card, compliments of TeamUnify for earning the most contest points in their respective club size categories between December 2015 and November 2016.

In addition to the Gold Medal prize package, Seward Tsunami will receive a personal visit to their club from Olympic gold medalist and USA Swimming Foundation Ambassador Jessica Hardy, plus a year’s worth of SwimOffice™ Team Management licensing fees, provided by TeamUnify, USA Swimming Foundation’s online fundraiser partner.

Congratulations to the USA Swimming Foundation’s 2016 Swim-a-Thon Contest Grand Prize winner, Seward Tsunami Swim Club of Seward, Alaska, to each of the 2016 Gold Medal winners and to every team that participated in the Swim-a-Thon fundraising program!

When teams host a USA Swimming Foundation Swim-a-Thon, they are not only raising funds to build a stronger team at home, they are helping to provide endless opportunities to kids, athletes, coaches and swim programs across the country. Are you interested in hosting a USA Swimming Foundation Swim-a-Thon? Click here to get started.

About Swim-a-Thon™

Swim-a-Thon is the only pledge-based pool swim fundraiser recognized by the USA Swimming Foundation. A registered trademark of the USA Swimming Foundation, Swim-a-Thons have generated more than $50.8 million for swim clubs and swim programs across the country in the last ten years. In order to host a pledge-based swim fundraiser, participating teams agree to sign a contract with the USA Swimming Foundation. Teams agree to make a contribution to the USA Swimming Foundation of 5% or more of the gross revenue from their Swim-a-Thon fundraising event. The contribution that is paid to the USA Swimming Foundation supports its mission to save lives and build champions—in the pool and in life. Swim-a-Thon is the only pledge-based pool swim fundraiser recognized by the USA Swimming Foundation. A registered trademark of the USA Swimming Foundation, Swim-a-Thons have generated more than $50.8 millionfor swim clubs and swim programs across the country in the last ten years. In order to host a pledge-based swim fundraiser, participating teams agree to sign a contract with the USA Swimming Foundation. Teams agree to make a contribution to the USA Swimming Foundation of 5% or more of the gross revenue from their Swim-a-Thon fundraising event. The contribution that is paid to the USA Swimming Foundation supports its mission to save lives and build champions—in the pool and in life. To learn more about the USA Swimming Foundation’s Swim-a-Thon fundraising program, please visit www.usaswimmingfoundation.org/SAT



About the USA Swimming Foundation

Foundation works to strengthen the sport by saving lives and building champions—in the pool and in life. Whether we’re equipping our children with learn-to-swim skills through our Make a Splash initiative, or providing financial support to our heroes on the U.S. National Team, the USA Swimming Foundation aims to provide the wonderful experience of swimming to kids at all levels

across the country.

The USA Swimming Foundation serves as the philanthropic arm of USA Swimming. Established in 2004, theFoundation works to strengthen the sport by saving lives and building champions—in the pool and in life. Whether we’re equipping our children with learn-to-swim skills through our Make a Splash initiative, or providing financial support to our heroes on the U.S. National Team, the USA Swimming Foundation aims to provide the wonderful experience of swimming to kids at all levelsacross the country.