Tincan, I’ve Been a Fool. Will You Be My Valentine?

By Allison Sayer for Seward City News –

Dear Tincan,

It’s true. I’ve taken you for granted. I’ve even put you down. I’ve called you crowded. Rolled my eyes at you. Told people I would go anywhere but Tincan.

That first time seemed so long ago, and I thought I’d come so far since then. But I’ve seen you around recently a bit, Tincan, and now I know I’ve been a fool. Please, forgive me.

You’ve been so many people’s first. I guess that made you seem a little too forward. But I was wrong. There is so much more to you than just that. And there are so many places to explore with you.

I look at my photos, with you, Tincan, and I can see how happy I am.

I can see how happy everybody around you is. How could I have been so blind?

Your fairy forests covered with snow transport me to a magical world.

Your sheltered powder fills me with joy.

Your incredible views inspire me.

And there are so many ways to explore your trees.

Your skin track may be well worn, my dear, but that makes the dogs so happy. No sinking in for them.

And more than any other mountain, Tincan, you have given me memories. Memories of times spent with so many dear friends.

Tincan, I should have appreciated you more all these years. But now I’ve come around. Please be my Valentine!!!