Swimmer’s Perspective – Seward Tsunami Swim Club’s upcoming Swim-A-Thon

By Kylie Mullaly

There are many things one has to be proud of. I myself am very proud of one thing; I am a swimmer.

Did you know 44% of the United States does not know basic water skills? USA Swimming is trying to help kids all over the country learn swimming and has many teams set up all over the United States. For example, right here in our own Seward, Alaska, there is an opportunity for kids from ages five to eighteen years old to learn how to swim. The Seward Tsunami Swim Club promotes teamwork, leadership, persistence, healthy living, and much more for all of its members. Our experienced, focused, and committed coaches help swimmers learn the four Olympic strokes: breaststroke, backstroke, fly, and freestyle; and help us gain knowledge in swimming overall through team building activities. Members of the swim club also have the chance to travel all over the district and the state to compete in events with swimmers from all around Alaska. Parents and swimmers also have the opportunity to create friendships with other swimming families. My own swim family is very large, and I have many fun memories with each of them.

However, none of this would be possible without funding. The Swimathon is an annual fundraising event for the Seward Tsunami Swim Club which will take place March 3rd. Swimmers are challenged to swim the maximum of 200 laps(thats 5,000 yards!) or as many yards as they can in 2 hours, hoping to raise as much money as we can to support our club. When you donate money to a swimmer, you have the option to support them for the number of yards they swim or just to give a donation. The Swimathon helps pay for new equipment, scholarships, pool time, and pays coaches. Please consider supporting the Tsunami’s, and maybe even joining the team. Thank you.

Please visit the Tsunami website to donate to your favorite swimmer! Thank you! www.teamunify.com/akstsc

Team Cheer Video- Enjoy!

