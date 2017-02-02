Swim-A-Thon is coming! Please Support Seward Tsunami Swim Club

Seward Tsunami Swim Club’s annual Swim-a-Thon kicked off on January 31st, 2017. Swimmers have a month to gather pledges for their two-hour swim on Friday, March 3rd.

This is the club’s sole fundraiser with donations pledged to young athletes who earn them by swimming for two hours straight. By the time their two hours are over, they could have swum up to 200 lengths of the pool or 5000 yards or 2.8 miles and burned over 500 calories and have been kept afloat by orange wedges, parents’ cheers, community financial support, and the promise of a post swim-a-thon pizza dinner!

Since 1988, the Seward Tsunami Swim Club has provided competitive and recreational swimming opportunities for Seward area youth. Swimmers practice every day after school and compete in at least one competitive swim meet per month. Further, the Seward Tsunami Swim Club hosts the annual Candy Cane Splash which brings over 100 swimmers from all over the state. STSC offers limited seasonal scholarships, has fantastic USA swimming certified coaches, rents all their pool time (including a certified life guard), and purchases needed training and pool equipment for 55 registered swimmers ages 5-18.

We want to take the time to thank you, our community, for support of this Seward youth aquatic program and taking an active interest in giving the youth of the Seward area an opportunity to develop physical conditioning and self-confidence needed to attain future life goals. The fabulous kids of the Seward Tsunami Swim Club greatly appreciate the continued generosity from the community of Seward.

This year STSC has set up an online donation page at their home site and right here on Seward City News (see advertising column to the right). You can see how much we have raised toward our goal for this year and also give a swimmer a pledge! STSC is a 501c3 not for profit organization run by a volunteer (non-paid) board of the parents of swimmers.

If you know a Tsunami swimmer, you can find them by name and pledge or you can just give a donation that you can be recognized for (or be anonymous) on our website! Any questions please call us or email. (907.224.5341) sewardtsunamis@gmail.com

www.teamunify.com/akstsc