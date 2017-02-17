String Along Playing Live Music in Seward This Weekend

String Along will be playing at the Yukon Bar in Seward on Friday and Saturday, Feb 17 and 18, at 9 pm both nights. String Along is a singer-songwriter duo based out of Homer, AK. Kevin Duff plays guitar and sings, accompanied by Kari Odden on the bass and harmonies.

String Along just released their debut album, Caribou Hills Session. The album is comprised of all original songs, with six of the songs recorded in the Caribou Hills in Ninilchik, AK at the Team Zappa and Osmar Racing Iditarod sled dog team retreat.

For a preview of their music, check out their Facebook Page