Statewide Poetry Contest Deadline February 15th at 6pm

The deadline for the 23rd Annual Statewide Poetry Contest is quickly approaching, please share this wonderful opportunity with Alaskan poets of all ages!

Contest Divisions:

Elementary School

Middle School

High School

Adult

Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in each division.

Entry Fees

Elementary, Middle and High School: $3 per poem or $10/four poems

Adults: $4 per poem or $13/four poems

New this year, Fairbanks Arts has introduced a class entry discount. If an educator is entering poems for an entire class, entries are $1/each.

For complete contest information, guidelines, and entry form, please visit Fairbanks Arts Association.

Meet the judge: Jeremy Pataky

Alaskan writer Jeremy Pataky, the author of Overwinter (University of Alaska Press | Alaska Literary Series). His poems and essays have appeared in Colorado Review, Black Warrior Review, The Southeast Review, Cirque, Ice Floe and Anchorage Press. Jeremy earned an MFA at the University of Montana and a BA at Western Washington University. He serves as Executive Director of 49 Writers, Inc and coordinates the Rasmuson Foundation Artist Residency Program while migrating seasonally between Anchorage and McCarthy, Alaska.