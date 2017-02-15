Special Movie This Week and Later Start Time!

Special Movie This Week! Did you know that there was another full-length feature filmed here in Seward in 2013? Showing 8:30 PM Friday, Sea Horse – Directed by Kamell Allaway. How cool is that!

This Friday movie goers can look forward to The Queen of Katwe (PG/ 2hr 4min) at 6pm followed by Sea Horse (NR / 1hr 34mins at 8:30pm. Please note later start time due to the length of the first movie.



Admission is $2/person per movie – doors open at 5:30pm for The Queen of Katwe and 8:00pm for Sea Horse. Movies are shown at the UAF – Seward Marine Center on 3rd Ave at Railway.Concessions are organized by the Seward Prevention Coalition. They are available for purchase at the theater with proceeds going to support local non-profits.

For up to date news on the movie series, please follow our Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/groups/sewardalaskamovies/

Here are the volunteer sign ups for the next few weeks. Thanks for offering to spend a few hours to make a great opportunity available for the community!

Our ability to keep this series going is directly related to finding enough volunteers so that we don’t have to rely on the same folks every week! Our ‘Core Group’ of 3 volunteers has dedicated many hours to this most excellent project, but we need some help. Please send us an email at sewardalaskamovies@gmail.com if you would be willing to help us continue to bring movies to Seward each winter. It is a minimal commitment – a few emails a week and ‘supervising’ the movies one night a month. We have fun and the mechanics are very easy. We will make sure that you are ready before we throw you into the deep end.